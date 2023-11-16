Stephenson (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Canadiens, per the NHL media site.
Stephenson will miss his fourth straight game with the injury. He may still be an option for Saturday versus the Flyers or Sunday against the Penguins, though there's been no update on his status since Nov. 8.
