Stephenson scored a pair of goals and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.
Stephenson tallied 50 seconds into the game and added a power-play marker in the second period for the Golden Knights' last goal. The 29-year-old has had excellent chemistry with Mark Stone in what's listed as a third-line role -- though that duo has routinely seen ice time similar to top-six forwards. Stephenson concluded the first round with four goals and four assists over five contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Another two-point game•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Goal and assist in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Fills empty net•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Matches career high in points•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Racks up three points in win•