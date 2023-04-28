Stephenson scored a pair of goals and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Stephenson tallied 50 seconds into the game and added a power-play marker in the second period for the Golden Knights' last goal. The 29-year-old has had excellent chemistry with Mark Stone in what's listed as a third-line role -- though that duo has routinely seen ice time similar to top-six forwards. Stephenson concluded the first round with four goals and four assists over five contests.