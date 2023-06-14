Stephenson posted an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Stephenson helped out on the second of Mark Stone's goals in the game. While he was rarely a standout on offense after the first round, Stephenson provided a steady 20 points in 22 appearances this postseason. He added 35 shots on net, 31 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-3 rating. He's set to enter the last season of a four-year deal that carries a $2.75 million cap hit, and the 29-year-old's growth over the last couple of campaigns suggests his next deal will come with a much higher salary.