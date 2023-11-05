Stephenson notched two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

Stephenson earned his third multi-point effort of the season and his first since Oct. 14. The 29-year-old center helped out on a shorthanded goal by Mark Stone in the first period and a William Carrier tally at even strength in the second. Stephenson is up to two goals, eight assists, 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 12 contests overall. He should continue to offer plus playmaking in a second-line role.