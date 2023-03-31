Stephenson recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Stephenson has six assists over 10 games since his last goal. He delivered at a key moment Thursday, setting up Michael Amadio's third-period equalizer that ultimately forced overtime. Stephenson is up to 57 points, 108 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-8 rating through 75 contests, and it appears he's finally started to settle in to a third-line role.