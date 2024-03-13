Stephenson recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

This was Stephenson's second game in a row with a helper. He set up Jonathan Marchessault's game-tying tally late in the third period, which allowed Jack Eichel to play hero in overtime. Stephenson has 10 points over his last 10 contests, an improvement on his 40 points through 61 appearances this season. He's added 88 shots on net and a minus-8 rating while mainly playing in a top-six role in 2023-24.