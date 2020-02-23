Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Sets up equalizer
Stephenson registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
The helper snapped a three-game mini slump for the forward. Stephenson has compiled 23 points, 59 shots, 50 hits and a plus-24 rating through 58 contests this year. The 25-year-old is operating as Vegas' third-line center -- with the team's top forward options fully healthy, there's no room for him on the scoring lines.
