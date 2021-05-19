Stephenson recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2.
Stephenson's pass set up Alex Tuch for a one-timer at 19:07 of the third period. The 27-year-old Stephenson had a career year with 35 points in 51 regular-season contests. He's been the Golden Knights' top-line center this year, and it appears he'll remain in that role during the playoffs.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Deposits shorthanded goal•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Point streak up to four games•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: On three-game point run•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Provides helper in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Collects assist in win•