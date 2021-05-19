Stephenson recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Stephenson's pass set up Alex Tuch for a one-timer at 19:07 of the third period. The 27-year-old Stephenson had a career year with 35 points in 51 regular-season contests. He's been the Golden Knights' top-line center this year, and it appears he'll remain in that role during the playoffs.