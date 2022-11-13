Stephenson notched a shorthanded assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Stephenson has picked up six points in his last three games. He set up a Reilly Smith goal in the first period Saturday to maintain his point-per-game pace early in the campaign. Stephenson has six goals, 10 helpers, 30 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 19 hits through 16 contests, with two shorthanded points and three more on the power play. He continues to look like a fantastic fit at left wing alongside Jack Eichel on the top line.