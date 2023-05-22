Stephenson scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 Game 2 win over the Stars.

Stephenson's two-point night brings him to seven goals and 13 points through 13 playoff games. Of those 13 points, eight came in the first-round series against Winnipeg. After a quiet second round against Edmonton, Stephenson's heating back up with three points through two games against Dallas.