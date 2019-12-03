Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Shipped to Vegas
Stephenson was dealt to the Golden Knights in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick Monday.
Stephenson tallied three goals and four points in 24 games with the Capitals this season. The 25-year-old winger will add some depth to the Golden Knights' forward group but should stick in a bottom-six role like he had in Washington.
