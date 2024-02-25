Stephenson scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Ottawa.

Stephenson is on a modest three-game, four-point (two goals, two assists) streak. His season has fallen back after two straight seasons of 64 and 65 points. Stephenson has 34 points in 54 games, and at times he has been shifted to the wing to try to jumpstart his game. It's hard to know if this is the real Chandler or one whose game has simply gotten a little stuck. Whatever it is, it's a bad time for a slow season. Stephenson is heading into contract negotiations this off season.