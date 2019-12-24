Stephenson posted an assist in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Stephenson already has six points in 11 games with the Golden Knights since he was traded from Capitals on Dec. 2. The 25-year-old has 10 points, 31 shots and 12 PIM in 35 games overall. He's been especially productive since uniting with wingers Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone on the second line.