Play

Stephenson posted an assist in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Stephenson already has six points in 11 games with the Golden Knights since he was traded from Capitals on Dec. 2. The 25-year-old has 10 points, 31 shots and 12 PIM in 35 games overall. He's been especially productive since uniting with wingers Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone on the second line.

More News
Our Latest Stories