Stephenson scored a goal on two shots in a 6-1 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.

He snapped a 20-game goal drought with a backhander from the slot at the 2:24 mark of the first. It put the Knights up 1-0 on the road, and they never looked back. Stephenson has a point (one goal, one assist) in each of his last two games after a one-assist-in-10-games slump. It's been a bit mystifying for fantasy managers -- Stephenson delivered 129 points over the last two regular seasons and another 20 in 22 playoff games last season. He was even in the discussion for the Conn Smythe Trophy before Jonathan Marchessault was named winner. Stephenson might be putting his quiet play behind him, but his fantasy manager might be ready to throw in the towel. Inquire to see if you can make a buy-low deal.