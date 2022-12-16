Stephenson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stephenson opened the scoring at 14:41 of the first period. He hasn't done much in the way of finishing lately -- this was his first goal since Nov. 10, a span of 16 games in which he racked up 12 assists. The 28-year-old is up to seven tallies, 28 points (nine on the power play), 54 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-9 rating through 32 appearances.