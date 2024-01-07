Stephenson produced an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Stephenson ended a seven-game point drought when he set up a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in the second period. Consistency on offense has been an issue for Stephenson this season. He'll be expected to be more reliable with William Karlsson (lower body) out on a week-to-week basis. Stephenson's filled in on the second line, but he could be replaced by Nicolas Roy if he struggles. For the season, Stephenson has 19 points, 44 shots on net, 19 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 36 appearances.