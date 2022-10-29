Stephenson scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Stephenson extended his point streak to five games with his first-period tally. He's scored all four of his goals this season during the streak while adding one assist. The 28-year-old also earned his first power-play point of the year, and he's added 17 shots on net, a plus-5 rating, 10 hits and five blocked shots through nine contests.
