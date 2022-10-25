Stephenson scored a goal on five shots and added two blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Stephenson's goal gave the Golden Knights a lead just 42 seconds into the third period. The 28-year-old was once again back on the top line, and he was a noticeable presence in this contest. He's scored in three straight games, giving him three goals and three assists through seven outings this year. Stephenson's added a plus-4 rating, 15 shots, seven hits and four blocked shots.