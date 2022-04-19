Stephenson scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Stephenson struck at 18:46 of the third period to bring the Golden Knights within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. The 27-year-old snapped an eight-game goal drought with this tally. He's up to 18 goals, 58 points, 112 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-1 rating in 74 appearances.