Stephenson scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

All three Vegas goals came with the man advantage, and Stephenson's tally gave the club an insurance marker in the third period. The 26-year-old has multi-point performances in three of the last four games, boosting his numbers on the season to five goals and nine points through 12 contests -- a blistering pace for a player who managed a career-high 11 goals and 26 points in 65 games last season. As long as he hangs onto a top-line assignment, however, Stephenson should remain a valuable fantasy asset even if he experiences some regression.