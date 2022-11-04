Stephenson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators.
Stephenson scored the Golden Knights' fourth goal, and it was his first shorthanded point of the season. The 28-year-old has been effective in with one point in seven of the last eight games. The forward has five tallies, five helpers, 24 shots, 14 hits and a plus-8 rating through 12 contests while playing on the top line to great success alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.
