Stephenson logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Stephenson has bounced back from a five-game slump earlier in the month, producing three helpers over his last three contests. The 28-year-old helped out on a Ben Hutton tally in the second period. Stephenson is up to 43 points, 70 shots on net, 55 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 49 outings as an all-situations ace for the Golden Knights.