Stephenson posted 21 goals, 43 assists and 125 shots on net in 79 games this season.

Stephenson enjoyed relatively good health compared to many of his teammates, ranking second on the team in games played behind Alex Pietrangelo. His 64 points also ranked second for Vegas, trailing Jonathan Marchessault (66). Stephenson's versatility as a center or a wing on any of the top three lines should continue to be a boost for the Golden Knights as they look to bounce back from missing the playoffs for the first time. His 16.8 shooting percentage would usually be a concern, but it's similar to what he's posted over the last three years as a whole -- Stephenson is selective and often opts to pass first, so his scoring production will likely depend more noticeably on his linemates in 2022-23.