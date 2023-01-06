Stephenson scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Stephenson held his spot as the top-line center even with the return of Jack Eichel from a lower-body injury. During the 11 games Eichel was out, Stephenson had four goals and 13 helpers, and he should continue to thrive regardless of his placement in the top six. The 28-year-old reached the 40-point mark for the second time in his career (11 goals, 29 helpers), 67 shots on net, 47 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 41 contests.