Stephenson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.
Stephenson gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the game at 2:54 of the third period after he deflected a shot from Max Pacioretty. This was Stephenson's second goal in as many games after he went eight contests without scoring. This also marked his first power-play point since March 24. The 27-year-old forward has 19 tallies, 59 points (12 on the power play), 114 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 75 appearances.
