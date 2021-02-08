Stephenson scored a pair of goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Stephenson gave the Golden Knights a lead with both of his tallies, the latter standing as the game-winner. Entering Sunday, Stephenson had been held off the scoresheet in five straight contests. The 26-year-old has three scores and two helpers through nine games this season, as the success of linemates Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone has only infrequently included Stephenson.
