Stephenson scored a goal and added four PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Stephenson's pair of minor penalties both led to power-play goals for the Canucks, but he partially redeemed himself with his first-period tally. The 26-year-old forward skated 15:31 in the contest, so head coach Pete DeBoer didn't seem to punish him for his reckless play. Stephenson is up to two goals, an assist and 20 hits through 12 playoff games.