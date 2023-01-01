Stephenson had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Predators on Saturday.

Stephenson has been lights-out lately with four goals and 13 assists in his last 10 games. He's now rolling with 39 points in as many games and is skating on the Knights' top line. Stephenson set a career mark in points last season (64), but that could be jeopardy if he can continue to rack up points.