Stephenson scored twice on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Stephenson scored the first two goals of the game, and the Golden Knights would go on to win for a 3-1 series lead. Over his last 10 games, he's produced four goals and five assists while providing excellent all-situations play alongside Mark Stone and Brett Howden. Stephenson is up to 10 tallies, 19 points, 35 shots, 30 hits and 30 PIM through 21 playoff contests.