Stephenson scored an empty-net goal three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Stephenson recorded his fourth multi-point effort of the year in Saturday's comeback win. There's no stopping the 27-year-old -- even with his usual linemates (Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty) sidelined by lower-body injuries, Stephenson is up to five goals and seven assists in 11 contests. He's added 18 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in his emergence as a true top-six forward.