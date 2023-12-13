Stephenson scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Stephenson has goals in three straight games, and he's picked up six points during a four-game streak. He also has 10 shots on net in that span after putting just eight pucks on target over the prior nine contests. The 29-year-old seems to be emerging from his slump while playing in a middle-six role. For the season, he's at five tallies, 17 points (seven on the power play), 33 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 26 appearances.