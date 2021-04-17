Stephenson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Stephenson tallied a goal at 4:27 of the second period and set up Brayden McNabb's marker in the third. The 26-year-old Stephenson matched his career high of 26 points, needing just 38 games to do it this year after it took him 65 appearances in 2019-20. He's added 54 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and 21 PIM as the Golden Knights' top-line center.