Stephenson scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

His tally early in the third period tied the game at 4-4 after the Golden Knights had fallen into an early 3-0 hole, but Vegas wasn't able to find a go-ahead goal. Stephenson roared to life in February, racking up five goals and 10 points in 10 games, but on the season he's managed only 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 56 contests.