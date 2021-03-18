Stephenson (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stephenson will miss a second straight game. Cody Glass will center the top line in his place. The 26-year-old generated 18 points through 25 games before this injury.
