Stephenson scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Stephenson got the Golden Knights on the board in the third period. During his five-game point streak, he's racked up two goals and six assists, but he has a minus-4 rating in that span. The 28-year-old forward is up to eight tallies, 30 points, 56 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 41 hits through 34 contests this season. The absence of Jack Eichel (lower body) hasn't slowed Stephenson down, though it has created a rotating cast of left wings on the top line while Stephenson fills in at center.