Stephenson (upper body) will miss Wednesday's game against LA and Friday's contest versus San Jose, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Stephenson has two goals and 10 points in 13 contests this season. While Stephenson's out, Jonas Rondbjerg, who was called up from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, is likely to draw into the lineup while Ben Hutton might serve on the second power-play unit.