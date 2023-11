Stephenson (upper body) is not expected to play Tuesday against Washington, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Stephenson, who last played Nov. 5 against Anaheim, hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's contest versus Montreal. He has earned two goals, eight assists, 15 shots on net and seven hits in 13 appearances this season. Michael Amadio has been playing alongside Mark Stone during Stephenson's absence.