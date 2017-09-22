Play

Golden Knights' Chris Casto: Waived by Vegas

Casto was waived by the Golden Knights on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Golden Knights are extremely deep at defense, so Casto was never expected to secure a spot on the team's Opening Night roster. He'll likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 season in the minors.

