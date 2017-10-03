Golden Knights' Clayton Stoner: Lands on injured reserve
Stoner was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury.
Stoner had not been practicing the last few days, but the move to IR still comes as something of a surprise and the stay-at-home defenseman will miss at least the Golden Knight's first two games as a franchise. Regardless, Stoner is not considered much of a fantasy asset, having never exceeded 10 points in any of his eight NHL seasons.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Clayton Stoner: Joins expansion club•
-
Ducks' Clayton Stoner: Healthy enough to play next series•
-
Ducks' Clayton Stoner: Won't play Game 6•
-
Ducks' Clayton Stoner: Scratched yet again Friday•
-
Ducks' Clayton Stoner: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Ducks' Clayton Stoner: All but ruled out Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...