Stoner was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury.

Stoner had not been practicing the last few days, but the move to IR still comes as something of a surprise and the stay-at-home defenseman will miss at least the Golden Knight's first two games as a franchise. Regardless, Stoner is not considered much of a fantasy asset, having never exceeded 10 points in any of his eight NHL seasons.

