Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Appears ready for season debut
Coach Gerard Gallant said there's a good chance Eakin (undisclosed) plays against the Flames on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Gallant essentially confirmed that Eakin would be in the lineup, but he'll first need to be lifted from injured reserve. Eakin's expected to work on a line with Cody Glass, who will bump to right wing, and he's also slated for power-play responsibilities. Eakin is looking to carry last year's momentum into this year, as he posted career highs in goals (22) and points (41) last season.
