Eakin posted an assist across 12:18 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Eakin went pointless with a minus-5 rating over nine games since returning from a head injury, but he finally got back in the groove with a secondary assist on William Carrier's goal. The 28-year-old is reserved to the third line at this point, and he's on track for career lows because he has accrued eight points and a minus-10 rating this year.