Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Breaks nine-game slump
Eakin posted an assist across 12:18 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.
Eakin went pointless with a minus-5 rating over nine games since returning from a head injury, but he finally got back in the groove with a secondary assist on William Carrier's goal. The 28-year-old is reserved to the third line at this point, and he's on track for career lows because he has accrued eight points and a minus-10 rating this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.