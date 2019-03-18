Eakin scored a goal, delivered five hits, and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

It's an unusual spike in physicality for the center, who now has 80 hits to go with his 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 68 games. Eakin has a plus-20 rating this season, and with him just four points shy of his career high, he could provide some fantasy value in deeper formats.