Eakin accounted for two goals -- including a shorthanded tally -- as well as an assist in Thursday's 4-0 road win over the Red Wings.

This was the fourth multi-point outing of the season for Eakin, who effectively busted out of a snapping a six-game drought in said category. It's generally difficult to trust a fantasy player who's stuck in a bottom-six role, but the crafty pivot has surprised us before. Eakin's on pace for 11 goals and 17 assists by season's end.