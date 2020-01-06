Eakin (head) shed the no-contact sweater during Monday's practice, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Eakin absorbed contract during Monday's drills, and if he can avoid a setback, he's in line to return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Penguins. The 28-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 29, and he generated seven points through 24 games prior to the injury.