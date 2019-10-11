Eakin (undisclosed) is nearing a return to the lineup, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. The center relayed Friday, via Jesse Granger of The Athletic, that he'll see how he feels Saturday morning before a determination is made on his status for the evening's matchup with Calgary.

Eakin returned to practice on a non-contact basis earlier in the week, marking a step forward in his recovery. While he was unavailable for Thursday's contest, he's labeled day-to-day and the fact that coach Gerard Gallant was willing to offer up the "close" sentiment, combined with Eakin's proclamation, suggests that Saturday and Sunday are likely still in play.