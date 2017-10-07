Eakin recorded an even-strength assist in Friday's 2-1 road win over the Stars. He also logged a whopping 22:57 of ice time.

Eakin was the primary distributor on James Neal's second goal. The top-six pivot won't forget about this one, as he was pitted against his former team for the first regular-season contest in the history of the Golden Knights franchise. It's strange to see a forward get that much ice time in a regulation contest, but then again, Vegas wants to prove it can be a competitive team from the start.