Coach Gerard Gallant said Sunday that Eakin is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Eakin suffered the injury in Friday's game against the Coyotes when he was crushed into the boards by Brad Richardson. The Golden Knights are set to begin a three-game road trip this week, so is status is murky at best for all three games. In his stead, Nicolas Roy was called up Saturday, and should be expected to draw into the lineup if Eakin is officially out.