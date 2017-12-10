Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Contributes two assists in win
Eakin dished out two assists in Saturday's win over the Stars.
Eakin came to play against his former club, making the most of his 10:36 of ice time. While the 26-year-old has been centering the third line, he's still managed to be a decent fantasy contributor with 14 points in 29 contests. Eakin is worth owning in some deeper formats, but his lack of power-play time combined with several pointless streaks this season make him a tough sell in shallow settings.
