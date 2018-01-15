Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Day-to-day with injury
Eakin is dealing with an undisclosed ailment, but will join the team on its four-game road trip.
Eakin is day-to-day according to coach Gerard Gallant, leaving the door open for him to suit up versus Nashville on Tuesday. The center has just one goal in his previous six outings, which shouldn't come as a surprise when you consider he has tallied a mere five shots on goal over that stretch. During his slump, the 26-year-old has logged 13:44 of ice time per game -- well below his season average of 15:11.
