Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Dealing with minor injury
Eakin is considered questionable for Friday's practice due to a lower-body injury, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Eakin's injury is considered to be minor, so at this point he doesn't appear to be in serious danger of missing Saturday's matchup with L.A., but another update on his status should surface following Friday's on-ice session.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Exits with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Powers up with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Ends slump with two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Quiet return•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Will play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Appears ready for season debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.